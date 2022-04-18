(NEXSTAR) – Cristiano Ronaldo shared heartbreaking news with his fans on social media Monday. In a note signed by the Portuguese soccer star and partner Georgina Rodriguez, the couple said their baby boy had died.

“It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away,” the post reads. “It is the greatest pain that any parents can feel. Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness.”

In October of last year, Ronaldo and Rodriguez announced on Instagram they were expecting twins, but did not specify a due date.

“We would like to thank the doctors and nurses for all their expert care and support,” Ronaldo’s post continues. “We are all devastated at this loss and we kindly ask for privacy at this very difficult time.”

Ronaldo, who plays for Manchester United and is among the world’s highest paid athletes, has four other children. Rodriguez and Ronaldo welcomed their first child together in 2017.

Ronaldo’s announcement Monday has an especially large audience. He currently holds the record as the person with the most followers on Instagram at more than 428 million.

The note shared by the couple ends: “Our baby boy, you are our angel. We will always love you.”