KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KNWA/KFTA) — A federal court has denied an appeal from former reality TV star Josh Duggar to overturn his child pornography conviction and receive a new trial.

Duggar, 34, was convicted on a pair of child pornography charges in federal court in Fayetteville in December 2021.

The defense has maintained Duggar’s innocence and filed a federal appeal shortly after sentencing.

Judges Lavenski R. Smith, David R. Stras, and Jonathan A. Kobes listened to both sides present their arguments at the Charles Evans Whittaker Courthouse in Kansas City, Missouri on Feb. 16.

In a document filed today, the court announced its intention to uphold the original judgment.

“After consideration, it is hereby ordered and adjudged that the judgment of the district court in this cause is affirmed in accordance with the opinion of this court,” the document said.