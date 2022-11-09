NASHVILLE, Tenn. (NEXSTAR) – Get a live look from downtown Nashville as the stars of country music arrive for the 56th Annual CMA Awards.

See the legends of the business, the biggest hitmakers of today, and the brightest stars of tomorrow all share the red carpet as they walk into Bridgestone Arena at the heart of Music City.

And don’t miss WKRN News 2’s Live from the Red Carpet pre-show special – streaming at 6:30 p.m. CST. Afterward, you can catch Country Music’s Biggest Night™ when the 55th Annual CMA Awards kicks off at 7 p.m. CST on ABC.

Country music superstar Luke Bryan and NFL legend Peyton Manning are this year’s hosts. This will be Bryan’s second consecutive year hosting while Manning is making his first appearance as host of Country Music’s Biggest Night.