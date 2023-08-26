(WJW) – LeBron “Bronny” James Jr.‘s cardiac arrest was likely caused by a heart defect, a family spokesperson said Friday.

The 18-year-old suffered a medical emergency during basketball practice at the University of Southern California on July 24. He was rushed to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, arriving at the facility “fully conscious, neurologically intact and stable,” and was discharged days later, according to a statement issued by Cedars-Sinai Medical Group’s Dr. Merije Chukumerije.

James has been recovering ever since, making appearances out in public and, as reported by Entertainment Tonight, he recently joined his dad at the Drake concert in Los Angeles.

However, the younger James has yet to return to basketball.

On Friday, ESPN insider Jeff Borzello shared a statement from a James Family spokesperson on Twitter, saying his cardiac arrest was caused by an “anatomically and functionally significant congenital heart defect.”

The statement goes on to say that the defect can and will be treated.

“We are very confident in Bronny’s fully recovery and return to basketball in the very near future,” the statement said, in part.

LeBron James, left, poses with his son Bronny after a high school basketball game on Dec. 14, 2019, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Days after his son’s cardiac arrest, LeBron James took to Twitter to thank fans for their love and support.

“I want to thank the countless people sending my family love and prayers. We feel you and I’m so grateful. Everyone doing great. We have our family together, safe and healthy, and we feel your love. Will have more to say when we’re ready but I wanted to tell everyone how much your support has meant to all of us! #JamesGang,” he tweeted.