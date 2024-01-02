LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. (WFLA) – A Florida man is facing charges after he allegedly attempted to kidnap a 4-year-old child at a Walmart on Friday.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office said the incident, which was caught on camera, happened on Dec. 29 at a Walmart in Lehigh Acres.

The suspect, Pablo Pintueles Hernandez, attempted to take the 4-year-old away from his family by grabbing the boy by the wrist, according to surveillance footage posted to Facebook by Lee County deputies. He also allegedly told the child, “Let’s go,” when he grabbed the boy, officials wrote.

As seen in the video, a family member pulls the boy away from the suspect within seconds. The suspect is then seen walking away after what appears to be a verbal interaction with the family member.

Deputies later arrested Pintueles Hernandez at his home for false imprisonment of a child 13 years old and under.

“What this criminal did is incredibly disturbing,” Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno said. “I never want anyone in Lee County to feel unsafe, especially going on a simple shopping trip. My team will stop at NOTHING to ensure criminals like this face the consequences of their actions.”