ATLANTA (WJBF) — Police said Wednesday afternoon that they were investigating an “active shooter situation” in a building in Atlanta’s Midtown neighborhood and that multiple people had been injured.

The Atlanta Police Department said on Twitter that the active shooter was inside a building on West Peachtree Street, between 12th and 13th Streets. No suspect was in custody.

The department released photos of the alleged suspect, who they described as “at large.”

Photos shared by the Atlanta Police Department show the suspect, the department said. (Photo: Atlanta Police Department)

Police urged anyone in the area to secure their building and shelter in place.

This is a developing story. The Associated Press contributed to this report.