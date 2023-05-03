ATLANTA (WJBF) — Police said Wednesday afternoon that they were investigating an “active shooter situation” in a building in Atlanta’s Midtown neighborhood and that multiple people had been injured.

The Atlanta Police Department said on Twitter that the active shooter was inside a building on West Peachtree Street, between 12th and 13th Streets. No suspect was in custody.

The department released photos of the alleged suspect, who they described as “at large.”

  • Photos shared by the Atlanta Police Department show the suspect, the department said. (Photo: Atlanta Police Department)
Police urged anyone in the area to secure their building and shelter in place.

This is a developing story. The Associated Press contributed to this report.