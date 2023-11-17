(KTLA) – Everyone will be able to watch “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” this holiday season, thanks to Apple TV+.

The streaming service announced that the holiday classic will be available to stream for free this year to celebrate the special’s 5oth anniversary. The movie will be available to non-subscribers on Nov. 18 and Nov. 19.

The company also plans to let non-subscribers stream “A Charlie Brown Christmas” for free in December.

The Thanksgiving-based special features Charlie Brown, Snoopy and the rest of the Peanuts gang. It originally aired on Nov. 20, 1973, on CBS.

Like other Peanuts holiday specials, the movie has been exclusively available on Apple TV+ after the company acquired the rights to the films in 2020.

Charles M. Schulz created and illustrated “Peanuts,” a famous syndicated comic strip that ran from 1950 to 2000. Some strips were previously republished.

Schulz died in 2000 at the age of 77.