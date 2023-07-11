(WJZY/WGHP) — The 911 call has been released in connection to an apparent murder-suicide in Oklahoma that involved a NASCAR star’s family.

According to reports, Jimmie Johnson’s mother and father-in-law, 68-year-old Terry and 69-year-old Jack Janway, and his 11-year-old nephew, Dalton, died in a fatal shooting on Monday, June 26, and law enforcement sources are investigating it as a murder-suicide.

A police report obtained by Nexstar’s KFOR said a 911 dispatcher received a call just after 9 p.m. Monday from a woman reporting “a disturbance” and saying someone had a gun.

The caller then hung up.

Below is the transcript and audio from the 911 call released Tuesday.

911: 911. Police, fire, or ambulance?

Caller: Police

911: Okay, where at?

Caller: [Address removed]

911: What’s going on?

Caller: There’s somebody here with a gun

911: Do you know who this person is?

Caller: …

911: Do you know who it is?

Police searching the home found one body in the hallway inside the front door and then heard another gunshot. While searching the rest of the home, they found the other two bodies.

“There’s no threat to the community, so it’s looking very likely that it’s a murder-suicide,” Muskogee police officer Lynn Hamlin told the Muskogee Phoenix.

Police said they believe Terry Janway was the shooter, TMZ reports, but do not know what the motive was.

Muskogee Mayor Marlon Coleman told local news station KOKI that he knew the Janway family and had even been a patient of Jack Janway, who ran a successful chiropractic practice.

“It was traumatizing to find out that a long-standing family who had made so many contributions to our community was involved in this type of incident. It was even more bone-chilling to find out there was a child involved,” said Coleman. “Just knowing that it was him and his family took a different toll on me.”

Johnson has been married to Chandra Janway since 2004.

If you or someone you know is struggling, the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline can be reached 24 hours a day by calling or texting 988, or by visiting 988lifeline.org.