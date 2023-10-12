(NEXSTAR) – Five officers were shot and wounded Thursday near Princeton, Minnesota, authorities say, and the suspect was not in custody.

None of the officers’ injuries appeared to be life-threatening, the Associated Press reported. Robbinsdale Police Capt. John Elder told the outlet the officers were from several agencies, but didn’t specify which.

Princeton is in east-central Minnesota, about 50 miles north of Minneapolis.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.