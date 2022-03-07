Skip to content
WREG.com
Memphis
50°
Memphis
50°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Local
Mid-South’s Remarkable Women 2022
Memphis homicides and murders, 2022
Restaurant Report Card
Russia and Ukraine Conflict
RIP Young Dolph
Investigations
Problem Solvers
Coronavirus
Live at 9
Pass It On
Community Changers
Manhunt Monday
Bright Spot
Your Local Election Headquarters
BestReviews
WREG Mobile Apps
Newsletters
Weather
Memphis Weather Radar
Memphis Weather Hourly & 7 Day Forecast
School closings and delays
Enter School Closing Information
Weather Alerts
Weather Call
Watch
Stream Newscasts
Breaking News Live Stream
Latest Videos from News 3
WREG TV schedule
Informed Sources
Knowledge Bowl
3 Good Minutes
Seen on TV
Sports
Grizzlies
Tigers basketball
Memphis Tigers football
Contests and Fun
WREG Basketball Bracket Challenge
Nominate An Educator of the Week
Educator of the Week
Knowledge Bowl
Mid-South’s Remarkable Women 2022
JobNet3
Help wanted: Memphis Police Department
KTG USA is Hiring: Production/Machine Operators and Skilled Trades positions
Youth Villages is Hiring for Multiple Positions!
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Traffic
Newsletters
About
Contact Us
People
Jobs At WREG
Community Calendar
EEO Report – WREG and WJKT
Closed captioning help
PR Newswire Press Releases
About BestReviews
Regional News Partners
The History Of WREG-TV
Search
Please enter a search term.
Nation & World
Here’s where US oil and gas supplies come from
Top Nation & World Headlines
Skateboarding icon Tony Hawk suffers broken leg
Poll: What Dems, GOP fear about Russia-Ukraine war
‘Russia is responsible’: US has record high gas prices
Invasive spider species set to take over East Coast
Man who received first pig heart transplant dies
6 US state governments hacked by China: cyber firm
More Nation & World
100,000 students eligible for debt cancellation: …
Wealthy Russians buying up properties in Florida
Cormac McCarthy has two new novels coming out in …
Children make up over half of millions fleeing Ukraine
Ukraine children’s hospital hit in attack: officials
Kremlin: US has declared ‘economic war’ against Russia
Best school districts in Arkansas: Stacker
Most read on WREG.com
Couple accused of locking children in dog cage
6 arrested in MS on meth, gun charges
Husband runs over wife in Toyota Tundra truck
Newborn baby found dead on side of the road
Suspect in deadly Whitehaven shooting captured
Police: Man drag racing Infiniti with drive-out tag
Lowest gas prices in Memphis area
Woman accused of shooting uncle in head at party
Unborn baby dies in drag racing car crash, mom critical
Woman sped off with officer hanging on vehicle: MPD
Two teens charged in deadly triple shooting
Read More Top Stories
Trending Stories
Couple accused of locking children in dog cage
6 arrested in MS on meth, gun charges
Husband runs over wife in Toyota Tundra truck
Newborn baby found dead on side of the road
Suspect in deadly Whitehaven shooting captured
Don't Miss
Sign up for WREG’s Newsletter
Collierville Schools ranked best district in TN
TN bill targets parents behind on child support
State Rep. calls for Family Dollar boycott over rats
Memphis Local Events