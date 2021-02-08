Natchez offers $6,000 to attract remote workers to the area

NATCHEZ, Miss. — People who can work remotely could receive $6,000 to move to a region overlooking the Mississippi River. This is under a program designed to attract workers as the coronavirus pandemic is spurring more online work opportunities. The Shift South initiative was created by Natchez Inc. The organization aims to attract economic development to Natchez and Adams County in southwestern Mississippi. The program launched last fall and the first incentive was offered in January. To qualify, people must buy a house in the city or county for $150,000 or more and must work remotely for an employer outside the region.