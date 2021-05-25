Nashville woman raped after mistakenly getting into vehicle she thought was a ride share

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Detectives are searching for the man accused of kidnapping and raping a woman after she left a bar in downtown Nashville.

According to a release from Metro police, it happened on Monday around 2:45 a.m. after the victim and a male acquaintance mistakenly got into the suspect’s pickup truck, thinking it was a ride share.

The release stated the victim and the man were both intoxicated. They had just left a downtown bar and got into the black four-door Chevrolet pickup truck. The vehicle had several Harley Davidson insignias, including a front vanity plate.

The driver appeared to be in his 50’s, had salt and pepper hair and was wearing a camouflage shirt. Police said the suspect took the victim and man to a short-term rental on 9th Avenue North. The male got out of the truck and was trying to help the victim out of the vehicle when the driver sped off with the woman still inside.

The victim told officers the suspect drove her to a field about thirty minutes away and sexually assaulted her before driving back to Nashville where he dropped her off.

Detectives Working to Identify Man who Kidnapped & Raped a Woman Early Monday Courtesy Metro Police

Detectives Working to Identify Man who Kidnapped & Raped a Woman Early Monday Courtesy Metro Police

The pickup truck has a Tennessee American Eagle Foundation vanity license plate. There is also a tool storage box in the bed of the truck. The vehicle also reportedly has a tint strip on the windshield, fender flares and running boards. In addition, the Chevrolet bowtie emblem is black on both the front and back of the vehicle.

Anyone with more information about the suspect or the pickup truck is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

No other information was immediately released.