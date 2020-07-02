Nashville to revert back to modified version of Phase Two

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Mayor John Cooper announced Nashville will move back into a modified version of Phase Two of the city’s road to reopening plan.

“Beginning Friday, July 3rd, and for the next several weeks at least, Nashville will revert to a ‘Phase Two with modifications’ of the ‘Roadmap for Reopening Nashville,” explained Mayor Cooper in a release.

“The modified plan is tailored on what we’ve learned through contact tracing investigations over the past several weeks. It is in response to sharp recent case increases and clustering of cases.

“Four of our six health metrics for Reopening Nashville are green. Our transmission rate is yellow, between 1.03 to 1.16, but our 14-day rolling daily case average is red. Today’s new confirmed case count is 608, a record daily high for Davidson County. This means we have to respond as a community to get us back on track.

“It is clear that adding any public health risk is inappropriate for Nashville at this time. So, we’ve directed the Nashville Convention and Visitors Corporation to cancel its fireworks display on Saturday evening. New cases are rising in 36 states – unfortunately, including here in Tennessee. We stated at the outset of our phased economic reopening, a spike in cases would result in the public health decision to impose more restrictions on our reopening, and we are.”

“In this modified next phase, many socially-driven businesses and activities that opened in Phase Three will be temporarily closed, including event venues and entertainment venues. To be clear, our limit on gathering size is 25. And restaurants will move back from 75 percent capacity to 50 percent capacity, as permitted in Phase One. It’s worth noting that Nashville’s rate of confirmed cases did decline while bars and restaurants operated at 50 percent capacity in May.

“Metro Parks facilities opened in Phase Three will remain open, including dog parks, skate parks, basketball courts, and playgrounds. And recreational leagues and pools will still be permitted, as outbreaks have not been traced back to these venues or activities. Of course, we urge you to practice safe social distancing around swimming pools this weekend.

“Additionally, all bars in Davidson County, known as ‘limited service restaurants’ that derive the majority of their revenue from alcohol sales, will close for a minimum of 14 days beginning tomorrow, which is equal to one incubation cycle of the coronavirus.

“By observing our public health orders, maintaining a safe social distance from one another, and wearing a face covering whenever possible, we can limit the spread of the disease and help protect each other.

“Every one of us has an individual and societal responsibility to slow the spread of the coronavirus. It’s up to all of us to stem the tide of this disease so that we can continue our economic recovery while saving lives.”