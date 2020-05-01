Nashville Safer at Home order extended until at least May 8

FILE: NASHVILLE – JUNE 10: The skyline of Nashville is seen with riverfront concert stage and midway during the 2004 CMA Music Festival, formerly known as FanFair June 10, 2004 in Nashville, Tenessee. The four-day festival is the largest in country music. (Photo by Rusty Russell/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) — Mayor John Cooper has extended the Safer at Home order for Davidson County until at least Friday, May 8, the mayor and health department announced during Thursday’s daily coronavirus press conference.

The order has been extended because the key public health metrics are not stable enough to begin reopening the city safely, the mayor said.

“Our latest public health data today does not support starting Phase 1 for the Roadmap for Reopening Nashville, but the results from the last two days clearly puts us on the right track. We are close,” said Cooper.

Metro Public Health reported 57 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday after seeing only 24 new cases on Tuesday. One additional death was reported from Wednesday, bringing Davidson County’s total to 25.

Cooper asked Metro Public Health Department to issue an executive order extending the Safer at Home through at least May 8.

Public Health Order No. 4 will strongly urge all residents of Nashville and Davidson County to wear face coverings when out in public, per CDC guidelines, to mitigate the spread of the virus. Cooper said the order also asks for businesses to post signage to require its employees to wear face coverings.

“Remember, we will have the virus with us until there is a vaccine,” said Cooper.

The following conditions will remain in place:

Non-essential businesses stay closed. This includes restaurant dine-in services, retail shops, gyms and hair/nail salons. No gatherings over 10 people. Religous services and other large gatherings not allowed. Everyone stays home unless you are an essential worker or you need to shop for food, pick up prescriptions, or visit the doctor or dentist. Everyone wears masks or face coverings at all times if leaving home. Everyone keeps at least six feet way from others at all times, including while outdoors.

Officials said the transmission rate and 14-day new case trend are less than satisfactory to move to Phase 1 of the mayor’s Roadmap for Reopening Nashville.

“Our goal for tranmission rate is below 1, that means on average a person with the virus would infect one other person. For the virus to be contained, the number needs to be below 1. Currently it’s at 1,” said Dr. Alex Jahangir, Chairman of the Metro Coronavirus Task Force. “For the 14-day trend in new cases, our goal is to be flat or decreasing. This would mean that we would be ahead of the virus. Over the last 14 days we have seen our cases average increase and I hope this has now plateaued. For next week for us to maintain our improvement trend, we need to average 80 or less new cases per day.”

Public health capacity, testing capacity and hospital capacity – both floor beds and ICU beds – are satisfactory.