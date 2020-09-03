Nashville mural pays tribute to ‘Black Panther’ actor Chadwick Boseman

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A mural honoring the late Chadwick Boseman can now be seen in South Nashville.

Charles Key painted the piece, honoring the actor’s role as Black Panther, near Fairfield Avenue at Lafayette Street Tuesday.

While Key has painted across the country, the Nashville artist said painting this one in his hometown was important, “This one was on my heart. This guy’s a good guy. Even through his struggle, he was still going out and helping others, and by that example, is the reason why I’m painting him. He is kind of like our black superhero.”

Key’s work portrays King T’Challa in the “Wakanda Forever” pose. It was a moment Key said touched his heart.

Boseman died August 28 after a battle with colon cancer. He was 43.

If you want to see more of Charles Key’s work, including his recent tribute to the late Civil Rights leader, John Lewis, check out his Instagram page here.