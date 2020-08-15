Nashville man starts petition for Black Lives Matter mural in front of the state capitol

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The very street in front of the Tennessee State Capitol, where demonstrations, protests, and marches have been held following the death of George Floyd, is now the center of a new petition requesting a Black Lives Matter mural.

“It’s right in front of the Plaza,” said Eric Wilhite. “Politicians and legislators are driving up and down this. It’s a reminder, and, right down the street, you’ve got the corner of MLK Blvd and Rosa Parks. To me, it’s the perfect spot.”

Wilhite started a petition on Change.org.

He’d like to turn the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd between 6th and 7th into a mural reading ‘Black Lives Matter’ much like the popular mural in Washington, D.C.

“Art is a deep form of expression,” said Wilhite. “Until Black Lives Matter, all lives cannot matter. There’s no way that you can say that when Black lives don’t seem to matter. If black lives matter, all lives can matter.”

Wilhite has a goal of getting 1,000 signatures.

“It had a huge bump for a while and it kind started to taper off,” he explained. “But, I’m seeing that it’s starting to grow. The more we speak about it— the more petitioners will sign and hopefully they get the word about the petition.”

