Nashville limits gatherings to 8 people amid virus surge

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Nashville is tightening restrictions to fight the surging coronavirus by limiting gatherings to eight people. Mayor John Cooper announced the new limit Thursday.

It is a reduction from the current gathering limit of 25 people. The mayor’s office said the change takes effect Monday. It applies to public and private gatherings, whether at a restaurant or in a backyard.

Cooper urged people to follow the eight-person limit or to gather with only one other family group.

He said officials will take a stricter look at applications to hold larger events over the next two weeks.