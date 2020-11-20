Nashville limits gatherings to 8 people amid virus surge

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Nashville is tightening restrictions to fight the surging coronavirus by limiting gatherings to eight people. Mayor John Cooper announced the new limit Thursday.
It is a reduction from the current gathering limit of 25 people. The mayor’s office said the change takes effect Monday. It applies to public and private gatherings, whether at a restaurant or in a backyard.
Cooper urged people to follow the eight-person limit or to gather with only one other family group.
He said officials will take a stricter look at applications to hold larger events over the next two weeks.
- White House scheduled to hold press briefing
- Trucking industry feeling effects of the pandemic, making adjustments
- Newsfeed Now: CDC recommends no travel for Thanksgiving; no COVID relief package before holiday
- Memphis man indicted after gas station confrontation over driving turns deadly
- ‘Terrible disease’: The late Alex Trebek issues message on World Pancreatic Cancer Day