Nashville DA won’t enforce new bathroom sign law

Amy Allen, the mother of an 8th grade transgender son, speaks after a Human Rights Campaign round table discussion on anti-transgender laws Friday, May 21, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. Conservative lawmakers nationwide introduced a flurry of anti-LGBTQ bills this year, but no state’s political leaders have gone further than Tennessee in enacting new laws targeting transgender people. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Nashville’s top prosecutor says he will not enforce a newly enacted law that requires businesses and government facilities open to the public to post a sign if they let transgender people use multiperson bathrooms and other facilities associated with their gender identity.

District Attorney General Glenn Funk said Monday that his office will not enforce “transphobic or homophobic laws.”

Republican Gov. Bill Lee signed the measure into law earlier this month. The law is the first of its kind to be enacted in the United States. However, questions remain on how it will be enforced throughout the state.

The law will go into effect on July 1.