Nashville church worships in the rubble after deadly tornado

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The congregation of a Nashville church hit hard by a deadly tornado has come together to pray and worship in the rubble of its buildings.

Members of the Mount Bethel Missionary Baptist Church held a Sunday service in a tent in the parking lot after Tuesday’s tornadoes.

Pastor Jacques Boyd told the congregation the storm was a challenge from God and had brought everyone closer together during recovery efforts.

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee and his wife attended the service. And even contractors busily trying to replace downed power lines stopped and took off their hard hats to pray during the service.