NASCAR driver Denny Hamlin adds National Civil Rights Museum logo to car for Talladega race

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — NASCAR driver Denny Hamlin’s car will be sporting the logo of the National Civil Rights Museum at Monday’s GEICO 500 race at Talladega.
Memphis-based FedEx, which sponsors Hamlin’s #11 car, made a $500,000 donation to the Memphis museum, which is located at the former Lorraine Motel where Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated. The company also gave up its logo space on the car’s hood.
Hamlin said he visited the National Civil Rights Museum on Thursday, and said he and FedEx wanted to give a voice to the museum.
“This is a tribute to them, and I’m very humbled,” Hamlin told Fox Sports. The museum retweeted the interview and said Hamlin was using his platform to inspire change.
The Talladega race had been scheduled for Sunday, but was postponed a day because of weather.
NASCAR recently took a controversial stance by banning the display of the Confederate flag.
Driver Bubba Wallace, the league’s only full-time African-American competitor, reportedly found a noose in his garage after painting a “Black Lives Matter” logo on his car.
The National Civil Rights Museum tweeted that the museum stood with Wallace, saying. “This repugnant act won’t stop the Movement. We stand with Bubba in the relentless fight against racism.”