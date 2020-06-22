NASCAR driver Denny Hamlin adds National Civil Rights Museum logo to car for Talladega race

At today’s Talladega SuperSpeedway @NASCAR race, @FedEx announced a $500,000 donation to the @NCRMuseum in support of the museum’s mission. FedEx is also a sponsor of Joe Gibbs Racing driver @dennyhamlin whose #11 car now bears the museum’s logo on its hood. #catalystforchange pic.twitter.com/tH5dw3NbJt — NatCivilRightsMuseum (@NCRMuseum) June 21, 2020

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — NASCAR driver Denny Hamlin’s car will be sporting the logo of the National Civil Rights Museum at Monday’s GEICO 500 race at Talladega.

Memphis-based FedEx, which sponsors Hamlin’s #11 car, made a $500,000 donation to the Memphis museum, which is located at the former Lorraine Motel where Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated. The company also gave up its logo space on the car’s hood.

Hamlin said he visited the National Civil Rights Museum on Thursday, and said he and FedEx wanted to give a voice to the museum.

I promised to listen and that's what I'm doing. Today you will see my #11 car will not carry the traditional paint scheme that you usually see. @FedEx and myself instead want to give that voice to the @NCRMuseum. Exhibit photos courtesy of the NCRM. pic.twitter.com/KJ0sKumnUT — Denny Hamlin (@dennyhamlin) June 21, 2020

“This is a tribute to them, and I’m very humbled,” Hamlin told Fox Sports. The museum retweeted the interview and said Hamlin was using his platform to inspire change.

The Talladega race had been scheduled for Sunday, but was postponed a day because of weather.

NASCAR recently took a controversial stance by banning the display of the Confederate flag.

Driver Bubba Wallace, the league’s only full-time African-American competitor, reportedly found a noose in his garage after painting a “Black Lives Matter” logo on his car.

The National Civil Rights Museum tweeted that the museum stood with Wallace, saying. “This repugnant act won’t stop the Movement. We stand with Bubba in the relentless fight against racism.”