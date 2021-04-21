NASA to launch Rhodes College satellite into space

LAS VEGAS, NV – JANUARY 11: The NASA logo is displayed at the agency’s booth during CES 2018 at the Las Vegas Convention Center on January 11, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. CES, the world’s largest annual consumer technology trade show, runs through January 12 and features about 3,900 exhibitors showing off their latest products and services to more than 170,000 attendees. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Rhodes College in Tennessee says NASA will launch into space a small satellite being designed and built at the liberal arts school.

The Memphis-based college said in a news release that the satellite is among 14 small research satellites chosen by NASA for the 2021 CubeSat Launch Initiative.

The satellite will be sent into space between 2022 and 2025. It is being built by students, faculty and staff at the college.

The college says the satellite will test the space hardiness of solar cells for lunar and planetary missions. The satellite will be in orbit for more than one year.