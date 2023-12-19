MEMPHIS – Even before taking the court against #22 Virginia Tuesday night, Penny Hardaway and the Memphis Tigers landed a big win.

In-season transfer Nae’Qwan Tomlin has signed with the team and is on the bench against the Cavaliers.

He just won’t play.

While Tomlin is eligible to join and practice with the Tigers, he still isn’t quite eligible to play while the university awaits confirmation of his graduation from Kansas State.

In one year with the Wildcats, Tomlin helped Kansas State make it to the Elite Eight last season, averaging over ten points and six rebounds.

Maybe something happens by this weekend and allows Tomlin make his Tigers debut Saturday against Vanderbilt.