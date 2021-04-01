Mystery 911 calls to Memphis man’s home solved

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say they figured out who kept calling 911, sending officers to a home in Orange Mound dozens of times.

Joe Lovelady is facing a felony charge for false offense report after police say he called 911 repeatedly sending officers to a home a few doors down on Cella, where Carl Larkin lives.

Larkin told us in February he was having a hard time getting sleep because officers had been knocking on his door at all hours, dozens of times since Mid-November. He never called and was never in distress.

According to court documents we uncovered, investigators researched the number calling 911 and found Lovelady. Police dispatch said Lovelady called them 33 times and when the calls came through, he would use different names and not give an exact location.

Police say he admitted to making the calls but didn’t say why.

We knocked on Lovelady’s home but no one came to the door. He is out on bond.

There is a hearing scheduled later this month where the court is expected to discuss his mental health.

We spoke to Larkin on the phone about the arrest. He said he’s happy to get some answers and some sleep. He also mentioned that he’s glad police can go back to their normal patrols, not wasting resources on false calls to his home.