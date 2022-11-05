Singer Aaron Carter performs at the Jan. 19, 2012, in New York City. (Cindy Ord/Getty Images)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Musician and pop star Aaron Carter has died, according to a report from TMZ.

Initial reports state that Carter was found in his bathtub inside his Lancaster, CA home. WREG’s sister station KTLA, reported the singer’s death Saturday afternoon.

The younger brother of the Backstreet Boys’ Nick Carter, he rose to fame at a young age as well as making multiple guest appearances on Nickelodeon. Carter was noted for appearing on Dancing With the Stars, Seussical and the off-Broadway show the Fantasticks.

The cause of death is undetermined at this time and will be updated as more information is available.