MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Dion Stutts, a high school football player at Memphis University School and the University of Arkansas commit, has died.

According to the Panola County Sheriff, the 18-year-old died Tuesday in an apparent ATV accident. He was on his family farm in Batesville, Mississippi, when the accident happened.

MUS released the following statement regarding his death: “Our hearts go out to the family and friends of rising senior Dion Stutts. Counselors are available throughout the day in Sue Hyde gym to provide support in processing this loss.”

The rising senior was a commit to the Arkansas Razorback Football team.

The University of Arkansas stated, “We are heartbroken over the passing of Dion Stutts. He was a tremendous young man with a bright future ahead of him. We were excited to add him to our program as he was to be a Razorback. Our thoughts and prayers are with his mother, Shante, and father, Dino, along with his entire family as they deal with this loss.”

CBS Sports reports that Stutts, who 247Sports ranked as the No. 82 defensive lineman and No. 27 player in the state of Tennessee, committed to Arkansas on March 11 over offers from Louisville, Ole Miss, South Carolina and Texas A&M, among others. Stutts also wrestled at MUS.