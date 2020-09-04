Murder suspect U.S. Marshals were searching for when marshals shot 17-year-old boy arrested by Bartlett Police

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – The U.S. Marshals say the murder suspect marshals were searching for the day a marshal shot a 17-year-old on Elvis Presley was arrested by the Bartlett Police Department Friday.

Cameron Hunter has been arrested on charges of first-degree murder, attempted first degree murder, especially aggravated robbery, possession of a firearm and especially aggravated burglary.

Hunter was reportedly wanted by the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office and warrants for his arrest were issued on August 4. The U.S. Marshals’ Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force adopted the warrant on August 19.

The U.S. Marshals say Hunter was the suspect marshals were searching for on August 25, the day a marshal shot 17-year-old Darshun Holliday at a gas station at the corner of Elvis Presley and Alcy Road.

The TBI took over the investigation of the shooting and later arrested and charged Holliday.

The U.S. Marshals say Hunter is thought to be a “known associate” of Holliday. Hunter reportedly faces additional charges by Bartlett Police in connection with his arrest today.

