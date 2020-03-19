Murder suspect captured by federal, local authorities in Raleigh

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man wanted on multiple charges including murder was captured on Wednesday in Raleigh.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, authorities received information that Demetrius Ware was at a home in the 3700 block of Dove Call. After forcing their way inside, they found Ware hiding in the attic.

Ware was wanted on first-degree murder, attempted second -degree murder, especially aggravated robbery and employment of a firearm charges. Authorities did not reveal the details connected to any of those cases.

The U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force, the Multi Agency Gang Unit, the Shelby County Fugitive Apprehension Team and the Memphis Police Department were all involved in the capture.