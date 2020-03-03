Murder parolee convicted in kidnapping, rape case

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Shelby County jury has found a convicted murderer guilty in the rape and kidnapping of a 20-year-old woman several years ago.

According to the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office, Sean Rainer served 16 years behind bars after being convicted in 1994 in connection to a deadly shooting in Orange Mound.

He was sentenced to 40 years behind bars but was paroled early.

On April 17, 2015, Rainer forced a young woman into his truck and threatened to “snap” her neck if she didn’t cooperate. He also reportedly told her that he had spent time in prison and didn’t mind going back.

He then drove her to an apartment near Hacks Cross and Winchester and raped her. Reporting done by WREG at the time suggested the woman was held for some time before she was able to escape.

Rainer was convicted on the rape and kidnapping charges on Saturday. He’s scheduled to be sentenced in April.

Rainer also goes by the names Antwon Rainer and Sean Mitchell.