Murder charges filed in Labor Day weekend carjacking, shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Mid-South man was charged with first-degree murder after a 50-year-old man was shot and killed near a church parking lot in South Memphis.

First responders found the victim Markel Alexander suffering from multiple gunshot wounds near Gill and Pillow on September 6. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

According to police, the victim’s BMW was stolen and subsequently recovered at a different location. Jaylan Wright, 18, was developed as a suspect after investigators reportedly found his fingerprints on the car.

During questioning, Wright gave several versions on why that was, but ultimately confessed to being inside the “dead man’s car,” police said. He also knew where the victim was killed, the number of times he had been shot and where, and where the victim’s vehicle was dumped.

Wright was also charged with carjacking and employment of a firearm.