Murder charge filed after deadly double shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 28-year-old Memphis man was charged after a deadly double shooting in late March.

Romarus Turner was charged with first-degree murder, attempted murder, aggravated assault, employing a firearm during a felony and being a convicted felon in possession of a gun.

The deadly shooting happened during the early morning hours of March 28. When first responders arrived in the 1100 block of Tunstall, they found 26-year-old Kenton Willett dead and a female suffering from a gunshot wound.

It’s believed that Turner fired several shots inside the victim’s vehicle on Hobbs. The female victim then drove to Tunstall where they called for help.

Two juveniles were in the vehicle at the time of the shooting, but they were not injured, police said.