Municipal mayors respond to new ‘trip wire’ COVID-19 guidelines from health department

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Municipal mayors are responding to new “trip wire” guidelines proposed by the Shelby County Health Department.

In Shelby County, when health department director Alisa Haushalter speaks, especially about COVID-19 and trip wires, you could say the municipal mayors listen because of it could mean for their town or city.

“I want to remind everyone we can still move forward as needed as informed by the data whether those trip wires have been released,” Haushalter said Tuesday.

The health department has been meeting with municipal mayors over creating trip wire guidelines that could mean immediate business closures or other changes because of rising infection rates.

“Something our citizens are concerned about whether or not the health department is taking away, ceding our authority as elected officials with some of the decisions they make,” said Keith McDonald, mayor of Bartlett.

For example, if trip wires do go off in Shelby County, should all similar businesses like bars be closed or just the ones where there have been violations?

“They ought to shut down that or modify, work that particular restaurant to get them on board,” McDonald said. “But to say we are going to close all of this one type of business, it’s terrible for our economy.”

The trip wire idea came from a list of federal recommendations created by a task force that visited Shelby County earlier this month because of the rising number of COVID cases.

“When we talked about trip wires, it was a concern at first,” said Arlington mayor Mike Wissman. “We always think it means we’re going back. So, when we started the discussion with the health department, we wanted to make sure trip wires went both ways. We expressed that many times, that each community can be different when talk about where the numbers are higher in some zip codes than others, because of different types of testing or what they call clusters.”

Municipal mayors now await a final document from the health department on trip wire guidelines as they urge people in their towns to practice social distancing and mask up.

“The big thing is that everybody be safe and do what they have to do, and hopefully we won’t have to put any trip wires in place that would cause us to go backwards,” Wissman said.

“Everybody remember to mask up. That’s what it’s all about, right?” McDonald said.