MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A multi-vehicle crash on the I-40 Bridge has shut down all of the westbound lanes late Monday night.
Officials said the incident happened just after 9:30 p.m. Traffic is building from the Hernando DeSoto Bridge to Third Street.
All motorists are advised to take I-55 (the Old Bridge) as an alternate.
- Mississippi State wins again at home, routs MVSU 87-48
- Bailey leads No. 8 Tennessee over winless Saint Joseph’s
- Tigers fall in ugly loss to Tulsa
- Multivehicle crash on I-40 Bridge; all westbound lanes blocked going into Arkansas
- Shelby Co. Health Department now able to fine businesses that violate health rules