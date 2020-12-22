Multivehicle crash on I-40 Bridge; all westbound lanes blocked going into Arkansas

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A multi-vehicle crash on the I-40 Bridge has shut down all of the westbound lanes late Monday night.

Officials said the incident happened just after 9:30 p.m. Traffic is building from the Hernando DeSoto Bridge to Third Street.

All motorists are advised to take I-55 (the Old Bridge) as an alternate.

