Multistate manhunt ongoing for UConn student after killings, home invasion

Connecticut State Police are searching for a University of Connecticut student in connection with the killing of two people and an abduction, according to law enforcement officials.

Peter Manfredonia, 23, is suspected of killing a 62-year-old man and seriously injuring another man “with an edged weapon” on Friday morning in Willington, Connecticut State Police said in a press release. Police said the motive was unclear.

Manfredonia is also a suspect in the killing of a 23-year-old male acquaintance in Derby, Connecticut that state police identified as Nicholas J. Eisle. Eisle was found dead in his home Sunday, according to Trooper First Class Christine Jeltema. Police believe Manfredonia then allegedly stole a black Volkswagen Jetta from the home.

Connecticut State Police is working with the FBI and local enforcement to track Manfredonia.

Pennsylvania State Police and the FBI said that Manfredonia was last seen in East Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania on Sunday.

Connecticut State Police warned that Manfredonia is considered “armed and dangerous” and he should not be approached, according to a Facebook post.

Manfredonia is also suspected of committing a home invasion on Sunday in Willington, Connecticut, allegedly stealing pistols and long guns, and the homeowner’s car before leaving the scene, according to the Connecticut State Police release. The car was later found abandoned at a nearby state park, police said.

Connecticut State Police believe that another person may have been in Eisle’s house at the time. The individual was later found unharmed in Paterson, New Jersey, and identified Manfredonia, according to state police.

The individual is now back with their family in Connecticut, Jeltema told CNN.

The car was later found in New Jersey, close to the Pennsylvania border, police said.

UConn spokeswoman Stephanie Reitz said that Manfredonia is a senior.

“UConn records indicate that Peter Manfredonia is a student in the joint School of Engineering / School of Business MEM (Management and Engineering for Management) program,” Reitz told CNN, adding that he first enrolled at UConn in fall 2015.

Reitz said Manfredonia was not living on UConn campus at the time of the incident or during recent semesters.

Family attorney pleads for Manfredonia to turn himself in

Michael Dolan, the attorney for Manfredonia’s family, pleaded for the man to turn himself in Monday night.

“Now Peter, if you’re listening, you are loved. Your parents, your sisters, your entire family loves you. Nobody wants any harm to come to you,” Dolan said in a press conference. “It is time to let the healing process begin. It’s time to surrender. You have your parents and your sisters and your family’s entire support. So Peter, from your parents, who love you, please turn yourself in.”

Dolan said Manfredonia struggled with mental health issues over the past several years but he sought help.

“You won’t be surprised to hear that Peter has struggled with mental health issues over the past several years,” Dolan added. “He sought the help of a number of therapists and he’s had the support of his parents and loved ones to help him through those struggles.”

Dolan said the Manfredonia family asked him to express their “condolences to the families and loved ones of those who have been injured and have suffered over the past several days by the events that have led to Peter’s flight from the area.”