Multiple vehicles vandalized at Olive Branch Dollar Tree distribution center

OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. — Olive Branch Police are stepping up patrols after several vehicles were vandalized overnight at the Dollar Tree distribution center on Hacks Cross Road.

“We can verify that five vehicles were damaged during the course of this event, and property was taken from at least one of those vehicles,” said Olive Branch Police Investigations Major Bill Cox.

Because this is an ongoing investigation, Cox wouldn’t say exactly where on the property the crime happened or whether the company’s security cameras were able to capture video of the event.

He did confirm it’s not the first time something like this has happened here.

“We have had an additional event within the last month,” Cox said.

Cox says two vehicles were damaged at that time.

Olive Branch Police have stepped up patrols in the area of the Dollar Tree warehouse and other businesses along Hacks Cross Road, but police need to the public to take precautions so they don’t become the next victim.

“At a time like this, it’s very important to remember, not only, to secure your vehicle–keep it locked–but also make sure that your personal property, important papers, effects are all securely stored away, out of visibility. Preferably removed from the vehicle completely,” Cox said.

We tried to reach someone with Dollar Tree stores to comment on the vehicle break-ins, but no one has returned our calls.