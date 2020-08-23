Multiple vehicles crash along I-240 near Mill Branch Road

Update:

Preliminary information is a motorcycle struck a vehicle. There was another motorcycle and ATV involved as well. MFD Unit 17 is transporting one to ROH in critical condition, according to Lt. Karen Rudolph of Memphis Police Department.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Traffic is coming to a halt because of an accident that involves multiple vehicles on Interstate 240 near Mill Branch Road.

Officials said right around 8:35 p.m., on Saturday, multiple vehicles crashed near mile marker 26 on East I-240 near Mill Branch Road and Interstate 55. Memphis Fire confirmed roughly an hour ago from the time this story was published, they transported three people to Regional One Hospital from the scene of the accident.

Those three people’s statuses are unknown at this time. Officials said the accident scene should be clear around 11:35 p.m., and they are advising people to use alternative routes if possible.