Multiple vehicles broken into at Memphis fire station

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Authorities are searching for thieves who targeted a Memphis fire station overnight.

Officers responded to Fire Station 35 on South Mendenhall Road early Tuesday morning and discovered multiple vehicles had been broken into.

No injuries were reported and there’s no word on what was stolen.

The is just the latest incident in a number of burglaries reported at fire stations across Memphis in the last several months.

If you know anything about these incident, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.