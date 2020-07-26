Multiple suspects wanted after triple shooting in Tipton County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three people were sent to the hospital after being shot Saturday night in Tipton County, Tennessee.

Tipton County Sheriff J.T. ‘Pancho’ Chumley said in a press release that deputies responded to the shooting call around 10:30 p.m. July 25 in the 100 block of West Harmony Drive in Mason.

Sheriff’s deputies found two people at the scene who had been shot, and a third victim was taken to Baptist Hospital Tipton by private vehicle.

Two victims were treated at the hospital and released, and another is at the hospital in stable condition.

Multiple nearby homes and vehicles were also hit with gunfire during the shooting.

Sheriff Chumley said detectives found evidence pointing toward multiple shooters being involved.

The motive for the shooting remains unclear.

Chumley did not provide any possible suspect information.

“This remains an active scene and the investigation is ongoing,” Sheriff Chumley said. “Our detectives, along with the assistance of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are still working to gather information and all the facts to this case.”

Anyone with information on this triple shooting is asked to contact the Criminal Investigations Division at 901-475-3300 or Central Dispatch after hours at 901-475-4300, phone in tips at 901-475-3007 or email tips to sheriff@tiptonco.com.