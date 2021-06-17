Multiple shots fired along Buntyn Street in Orange Mound

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police have been on the scene of a reported shooting in Orange Mound since the early morning hours.

Authorities have not said what happened, but they have blocked off Buntyn Street between Carnes and Douglass with crime scene tape and appear to be looking for evidence. Multiple officers have been on the scene since 3:30 a.m. Thursday.

WREG’s Quametra Wilborn reported preliminary information suggests multiple people were taken to the hospital overnight. No word yet on their condition.

Family members confirmed at least one person was shot and up to 30 rounds were fired in what they described as a drive-by shooting aimed at a group of people standing outside.

WREG is working to learn more information.