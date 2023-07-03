MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Germantown Police warn drivers that several roads are blocked in the area due to dysfunctioning traffic lights caused by downed trees and power lines.

The following roads are currently blocked:

Cordes at 2321 Cordes/Buckthorn Cove

Dogwood at Dogwood Glen

Farmington and Allen Court

Sunset Road

Kimbrough Road at Pine Creek

GPD advises travelers to be careful when driving.