Multiple people shot, including KPD officer at Austin-East Magnet High School

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — UPDATE: The Knoxville Police Department officer that was shot at Austin-East Magnet High School has been transported to UT Medical center. No information available on the officer’s condition.
The school building is reportedly secure, and students who were not involved in the shooting have been released to their families, according to Knox County Schools Superintendent Bob Thomas.
Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) is responding to the scene as of 4:33 p.m. to assist local law enforcement. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation also has agents responding.
EARLIER: The Knoxville Police Department reports that multiple people, including a KPD officer, have been shot following a shooting at Austin-East Magnet High School Monday afternoon.
KPD reports this investigation remains active, and asks the public to avoid the area.
KPD reports the baseball field behind the high school is where parents can go to pick up their children. This, near Wilson and South Hembree.
This is a developing story and we will update you as soon as our crew that’s on the way to the scene learns more.