Two people dead, two others injured following shooting near airport

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people were killed and two others injured following a shooting near the airport overnight.
It happened at the River City Heights Townhomes just off Winchester Road near Prescott.
The medical examiner and homicide detectives were on the scene for several hours.
No arrests have been made. If you know anything about this incident, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.
