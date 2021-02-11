Multiple accidents reported overnight amid ice storm

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Mid-South roadways have been a problem overnight as an ice storm makes its way through the area early Thursday morning.
WREG crews reported ice being a problem along Jackson Avenue near Warford, especially on the elevated portion of Jackson. There was a crash at that location and the overpass was so icy that emergency crews had to park nearby and walk to get to the victims.
In Midtown, several vehicles were involved in a crash on I-240 at I-40. The accident happened on the flyover, which froze very quickly overnight.
Downtown the Willis Avenue Bridge to Mud Island was blocked because of an accident. The ramp from Riverside Drive to I-40 was also icy.
Road conditions in Arkansas were also treachous with several accidents being reported there as well. One accident happened on I-40 in West Memphis overnight.
Two Forrest City officers were injured in a weather-related accident.
The Arkansas Department of Transportation has been applying a mixture of salt and brine to the streets.
The Mississippi County Sheriff’s Office said it has responded to numerous accidents.