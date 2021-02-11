Multiple accidents reported overnight amid ice storm

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Mid-South roadways have been a problem overnight as an ice storm makes its way through the area early Thursday morning.

WREG crews reported ice being a problem along Jackson Avenue near Warford, especially on the elevated portion of Jackson. There was a crash at that location and the overpass was so icy that emergency crews had to park nearby and walk to get to the victims.

Crash & ice on Jackson Ave overpass @ Scott St. pic.twitter.com/fRcv1PalQk — Corie Ventura (@CVentura_WREG3) February 11, 2021

In Midtown, several vehicles were involved in a crash on I-240 at I-40. The accident happened on the flyover, which froze very quickly overnight.

40/240 Flyover: Crash on I-40W as you go up and over the flyover towards Walnut Grove. pic.twitter.com/y736rySoVW — Corie Ventura (@CVentura_WREG3) February 11, 2021

Crash on ramp from Sam Cooper Blvd EB as you loop around to get onto I-40E toward Summer Ave. pic.twitter.com/bPnavDeUqB — Corie Ventura (@CVentura_WREG3) February 11, 2021

Downtown the Willis Avenue Bridge to Mud Island was blocked because of an accident. The ramp from Riverside Drive to I-40 was also icy.

Road conditions in Arkansas were also treachous with several accidents being reported there as well. One accident happened on I-40 in West Memphis overnight.

Two Forrest City officers were injured in a weather-related accident.

The Arkansas Department of Transportation has been applying a mixture of salt and brine to the streets.

The Mississippi County Sheriff’s Office said it has responded to numerous accidents.