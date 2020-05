Lights of police car in night time. Night patrolling the city, lights flashing. Abstract blurry image.

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. — Authorities are responding to multiple accidents along I-55 in Desoto County.

According to the Desoto County Sheriff’s Department, northbound I-55 near the weigh station is down to one lane after multiple accidents. It’s unclear if anyone was hurt.

MDOT crews are on the scene.

Drivers should expect some delays this morning and are encouraged to find an alternate route.