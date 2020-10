MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Several accidents have caused major delays along I-40 and I-55 this morning.

WREG’s Corie Ventura reported the southbound lanes of I-55 heading into Memphis from Arkansas have been closed due to a crash.

But if you head to I-40 to avoid the shutdown, you better back some patience too as I-40 eastbound is bumper to bumper between Danny Thomas/40/240 Midtown Interchange/Jackson Avenue and Chelsea.

Sooooo basically…expect delays if you’re crossing over from AR into Memphis on I-40 Bridge or I-55 Bridge. 😞 pic.twitter.com/hFgvagTPS7 — Corie Ventura (@CVentura_WREG3) October 22, 2020