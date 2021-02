DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. — The southbound lanes of I-55 in Desoto County were at a standstill Tuesday morning following multiple accidents.

WREG’s Corie Ventura reported the interstate south of Church Road was shutdown, causing backups.

🚨🚨TRAFFIC ALERT: DESOTO SHERIFF: SB I-55 south of Church Rd. will be shut down due to multiple accidents. Expect delays and use an alternate route. pic.twitter.com/TDP84K9bBh — Corie Ventura (@CVentura_WREG3) February 9, 2021

Drivers are encouraged to take an alternate route.