Multi-vehicle crash causes major delays on I-55 in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police said officers are on the scene of a multi-vehicle crash in the northbound lanes of I-55 and East Brooks Road, just to the west of the airport.

MPD said two minors have been transported to the hospital in critical condition, and one adult was transported to Regional One Hospital in non-critical condition. Additionally, Memphis Police said this is an ongoing investigation.

Traffic is solid from Shelby Drive to just south of Brooks Road on the inbound lanes of I-55.