Mullen Technologies granted $40M incentive to build electric auto assembly plant in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. –The Economic Development Growth Engine for Memphis & Shelby County approved incentives to a California start-up company that wants to open an electric car assembly plant in Memphis.

Wednesday, the EDGE board of directors approved a 15-year jobs PILOT tax incentive worth more than $40 million dollars for Mullen Technologies.

Mullen Technologies wants to renovate the old Nike building at 8400 Winchester to build mid-sized premium crossover electric SUVs. The company plans to invest $363 million dollars in the project and create 434 jobs with an average pay of $53,000. Company officials, though, said those job numbers are on the conservative side.

“We are only showing operational people for our project, but there is much more to come,” said Calin Popa, CEO of the Automotive Division of Mullen Technologies. “We are also just showing one shift. We also have plans to bring a second vehicle to the market. That second vehicle will bring extra jobs. So, we are talking about a second shift, and so on and so forth.”

Mullen plans to complete the design and engineering of the SUV in 2022 and begin production in 2024. The company said the first vehicle will be in the price range of $58,000 – $78,000.

Mullen plans to open their plant with the production of 5,000 vehicles in 2024 and expects to grow rapidly and produce 22,000 units with the sale of $2 billion by 2027.

“Our hiring methods will be no different from any other automaker,” said John Taylor, Vice President of Manufacturing. “You know all of the people that are on the Mullen team have over 25 years experience in automotive. We are not asking this skill set to be any different.”

Mullen said it has considered sites in California and Washington for the plant but said Memphis offers some advantages. These include the existing building in Memphis, the city’s central location in the U.S., and a nearby facility in Tunica, Mississippi that was vacated by GreenTech Automotive in 2017.

Last week, the company announced its purchase of the Tunica property and said it will immediately begin efforts to reestablish the facility to build and support Mullen’s platform of electric vehicles. Company officials said the jobs that will be available in Memphis are easily trained.

Mullen raised equity of $3.5 million in 2020 and has received a commitment of more than $40 million in venture funding. To get the project to the next level. several key benchmarks are underway. Mullen is in the final stages of a merger with Net Element.

EDGE said annual property taxes on the Winchester property for the city of Memphis and Shelby County will average about a million a year during the PILOT term and $2.6 million after that.

The Nike building has been vacant for about five years.