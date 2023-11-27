MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – Coach Rick Stockstill has been relieved of his duties after serving as Middle Tennessee State University’s football coach for nearly two decades.

MTSU’s Director of Athletics Chris Massaro made the announcement on Monday, Nov.27 stating that the decision was necessary to compete and win championships in the future.

This is one of the most difficult days in my tenure, but one I feel is necessary in our aspiration to compete and win championships. I appreciate everything Rick, his wife Sara, and their family have done the last 18 years for MTSU Athletics, our football program, and, more importantly, our student-athletes. Because of his leadership, our student-athletes have performed at a high level in the classroom, have dedicated time and energy to supporting our community and have given us countless hours of dedication to being successful on the football field. I want to thank Coach Stockstill for his professionalism, character and dedication, and wish him well in his future endeavors. Chris Massaro, MTSU Director of Athletics

Stockstill was hired as head coach for the Blue Raiders in December 2005 and led the program for 18 seasons.

The athletics department said the search for a new head coach will begin immediately.