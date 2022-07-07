MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis-Shelby County School board is beginning an external investigation into “recent allegations of impropriety” by district Superintendent Joris Ray.

The board voted on the measure during an emergency meeting with legal counsel Wednesday night.

“We have called for a full and complete review into these allegations,” said Michelle McKissack, MSCS board chair. “If there are allegations of impropriety against the superintendent, the sole position we oversee at the school district, then it’s our sworn obligation to look further into the allegations.”

Ray will continue to serve as superintendent during the investigation.

“Despite rumors and reports, the Board urges the community not to rush to judgment and to allow due process to play out. The Board is committed to uncovering the truth in support of MSCS employees and families,” McKissack said in a statement.

The board did not specify the nature of the allegations against Ray. However, public documents from Ray’s divorce proceedings contained allegations of relationships with women outside his marriage. It is not known whether those could involve district employees.

This story will be updated.