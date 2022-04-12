MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves issued a proclamation on Friday, April 8 declaring the month of April 2022 “Confederate Heritage Month.”



The governor’s Confederate Heritage Month proclamation states that, “…we honor all who lost their lives in this [Civil] war.”

Groups including the Council on American Islamic Relations have criticized the decision, calling it a national embarrassment.

Mississippi state law recognizes the last Monday in April as Confederate Memorial Day. The governor’s office, when asked, did not cite a specific state law recognizing Confederate Heritage Month.

They sent a response stating:

For the last 30 years, five Mississippi governors — Republicans and Democrats alike — have signed a proclamation recognizing the statutory state holiday and identifying April as Confederate Heritage Month. Governor Reeves also signed the proclamation because he believes we can all learn from our history.” Shelby Wilcher – Press Secretary for Governor Tate Reeves

Last year, the leader of the local chapter of Sons of Confederate Veterans said the soldiers deserved to be recognized for fighting for their homeland. But, Shelby County Commissioner Van Turner said it’s time for the tradition to go.

In 2020, Mississippi redesigned its state flag to remove the Confederate battle symbol.